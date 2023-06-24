Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Steelcase Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCS. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

