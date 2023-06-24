Stifel Nicolaus Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $440.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $394.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $371.59 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.11.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

