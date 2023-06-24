StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

