StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

