StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

