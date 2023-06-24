StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
