StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
