StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

