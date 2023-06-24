StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Orion Group stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,561,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 677,328 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

