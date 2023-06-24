StockNews.com Lowers Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

FRD stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

