StockNews.com Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,308,000 after buying an additional 62,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 668,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

