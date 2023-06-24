Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Jonathan Allan Sells 1,948 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.40. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after buying an additional 519,577 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after buying an additional 2,531,065 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 1,006,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter.

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

