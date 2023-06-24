Substratum One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.13 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $172,771.84 and $20.13 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024403 USD and is down -33.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

