Substratum Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $157,414.90 and $25.98 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024403 USD and is down -33.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

