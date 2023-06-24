Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.89. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
