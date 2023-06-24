Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology Stock Down 3.5 %

SURF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 81.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 248.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.