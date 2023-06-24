SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

Shares of EXAS opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.