Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,222 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 328.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.38.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

