Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 5.1% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $18,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

