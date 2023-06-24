Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

