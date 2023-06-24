Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average is $180.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

