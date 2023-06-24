Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.08. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.