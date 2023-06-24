Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,578 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PCAR opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

