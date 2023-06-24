Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 22,326 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 181.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

