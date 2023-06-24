Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $8.97 Million Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 176,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.43% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS opened at $52.14 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

