Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,475,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 604,621 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

