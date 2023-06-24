Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

