Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 23,023 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $40.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.69 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

