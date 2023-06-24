Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.63. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

