TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $150.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

