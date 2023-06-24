Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.61 and last traded at $70.61. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.