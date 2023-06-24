Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $24,610.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $24,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,994.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $23,810.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.07. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

