Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Tele Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMLL – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.39. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Tele Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Tele Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns.

Featured Articles

