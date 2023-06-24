Terra Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Terra has a market capitalization of $200.76 million and approximately $141.48 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 299,943,576 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.