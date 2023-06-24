TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0124

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $121.30 million and $5.01 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00031147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,762,715 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,391,711 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.