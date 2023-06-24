TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $119.77 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,764,492 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,394,977 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

