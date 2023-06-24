The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,474

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.51) to GBX 4,474 ($57.25) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 5,100 ($65.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,800 ($61.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.94) to GBX 4,580 ($58.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($55.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,551.57 ($58.24).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,773 ($48.28) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($39.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,549 ($58.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,186.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,117.53. The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

