The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $314.71 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.