Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Inc Co (OTCMKTS:TPIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tianyin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 88,900 shares traded.
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China. Its products address significant medical needs in the therapeutic areas spanning internal medicines, gynecology, hepatology, otolaryngology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, dermatology and pediatrics.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Tianyin Pharmaceutical from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Tianyin Pharmaceutical
Receive News & Ratings for Tianyin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tianyin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.