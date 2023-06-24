Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TYGO. Craig Hallum started coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

