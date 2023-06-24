TiraVerse Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, TiraVerse has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TiraVerse has a total market capitalization of $899,610.95 and $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars.

