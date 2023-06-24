Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 14,959 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 8.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $138.74. 1,449,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average is $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

