Total Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,089 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

PBW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.74. 624,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $685.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.