Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 284,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.78. 1,602,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,380. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

