TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Down 3.5%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 7,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

TROOPS Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Get TROOPS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TROOPS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TROOPS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TROOPS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.