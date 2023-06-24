Truist Financial Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $27.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.28.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $594,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,327.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,247,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,593,061. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

