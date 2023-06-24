Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.19

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 36% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $1.19 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.25 or 0.06158006 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

