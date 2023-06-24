U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile



U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

