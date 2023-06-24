Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

UBER stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

