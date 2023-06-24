Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 39,510 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.55% of Union Pacific worth $669,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $199.89 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

