Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.09 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $48.09 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00015534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00288409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003254 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.85593265 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 704 active market(s) with $47,615,707.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

