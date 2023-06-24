United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.73

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $4.88. United Insurance shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 211,948 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.04.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 977.92% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $103.66 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Insurance by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

